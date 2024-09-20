Matt Serra rips Tim Welch amid corner work in Noche UFC loss: ‘His work was sh*t’

Former UFC champion-turned-trainer, Matt Serra has hit out at opposition coach, Tim Welch for his corner work at Noche UFC last weekend, claiming his advice to trainee, Sean O’Malley was “sh*t” with the champion losing his belt to Georgian star, Merab Dvalishvili.

Serra, a former undisputed welterweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has led both the above-mentioned Dvalishvili and former gold holder, Aljamain Sterling to title wins at 135lbs alongside veteran head coach, Ray Longo since his retirement from combat sports.

And over the course of the weekend, the veteran New Yorker watched on as student, Dvalishvili rode out a comfortable unanimous judging win over undisputed champion, O’Malley to win the divisional crown.

Matt Serra rips Tim Welch, claims coach exposed himself in Noche UFC work with Sean O’Malley

And sharing his thoughts on the corner work from the opposing team led by ex-fighter, Welch — who received flak for encouraging O’Malley to get through the remainder of the rounds despite losing on the scorecards, Serra claims The Ultimate Fighter alum’s ability as a coach got “exposed”.

“This fight exposed him (Tim Welch) as a coach because when your guy is winning and knocking people out, sure, you look like a f*cking superhero,” Matt Serra said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast with Jim Norton. “When your fighter is obviously losing the fight — and starts losing rounds — Tim Welch was, like, not wanting to hurt his (Sean O’Malley’s) feelings. ‘OK, good round,’ no, you’re losing f*cking three rounds.”

“You got to get in his a*s,” Matt Serra explained. “He was afraid that he did not know how to handle his guy (with) that many rounds, and I thought his f*cking corner work was sh*t. So he exposed himself. Merab (Dvalishvili) took care of business and Tim Welch had no answers for his fighter.”