Merab Dvalishvili delivers savage response to Sean O’Malley’s ‘Still the champ’ claim: ‘Hard to be a dad these days’

Taking umbrage with claims from Sean O’Malley that he actually should’ve won at Noche UFC, new champion, Merab Dvalishvili has referred to the Montana striker as his son after lodging a unanimous decision win over him to clinch the crown at the first time of trying.

Dvalishvili, the newly-minted undisputed bantamweight titleholder, headlined his first flagship event under the banner of the promotion over the course of last weekend at the Las Vegas Sphere against the undisputed, O’Malley — wrestling and grappling his way to a unanimous judging (49-46, 48-47, 48-47) victory.

And embarking on a tirade on social media overnight, Contender Series alum, O’Malley claimed he had rewatched his fight with Merab Dvalishvili, maintaining he had won rounds one, three, and five — and thus, should’ve been awarded a decision win, insisting he is still the undisputed titleholder.

“I’M BACKKKK,” Sean O’Malley posted on his Instagram account. “AND STILL. Rewatch the fight. 1,3,5 I won. You have to beat the champ to be the champ. God if feels GOOOOOD!! Thank you guys. Can’t wait to defend my belt again.”

“Round 1, I won that round 100%!!” Sean O’Malley posted on his official X account.

“Round 2, def lost. Took very little damage tho.”

Sean O'Malley declares himself the rightful winner from #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/5wuKYkNJhC — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 19, 2024

“Round 3 was closer than round 1 in my opinion. My round. Up 2-1 going into round 4.”

“Round 4 Merab’s round for sure. 2-2 going into the 5th.”

“Round 5 I won. I am the champ. God is good. 1,3,5 round I won. Defending belt against Umar in Vegas June/July.”

“UNDEFEATED!!!”

“AND STILL!!!”

“Whether you hate me or love me, rewatch that fight, turn the commentary off and tell me I did not win that fight…” Sean O’Malley posted. “I’m the champ, I won! I’m the champ, where’s my belt!”

Merab Dvalishvili mocks Sean O’Malley claim to undisputed title

Responding to O’Malley’s claims, Tbilisi favorite, Dvalishvili referred to his arch-rival as his son — after claiming he would welcome all comers to the crown including Umar Nurmagomedov, and former undisputed flyweight titleholder, Deiveson Figueiredo.

It’s hard to be a dad these days,” Merab Dvalishvili posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by him kissing a pillow with Sean O’Malley’s emblazoned on it.