UFC lightweight fighter Matt Frevola has called out Paddy Pimblett in one of the funniest mock videos in the promotion’s history.

Taking to social media for the callout, Frevola posted a hilarious video mocking one of Pimblett’s post-fight interviews where he threw up on the canvas.

Coming fresh off a knockout win over debutant Genaro Valdez at UFC 270 in January, Frevola managed to take home his first win in his last three fights. He previously lost to Arman Tsarukyan and Terrance McKinney and has set his eyes on his next opponent aiming for none other than Paddy Pimblett.

Will Paddy Pimblett beat Matt Frevola?

In just two fights in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett has created an unreal amount of hype behind him becoming one of the most well-known fighters in the community. The former Cage Warriors champion finished both of his UFC fights in the first round with his most recent win coming over Vargas via submission at UFC London.

‘The Baddy’ made headlines during fight week when he got into an altercation at the host hotel for UFC Fight Night 204 with rising contender Ilia Topuria. He has been keen to sign a new deal with the promotion to increase his wages from the most basic package he has as of now.

Would you like to see Matt Frevola face off against Paddy Pimblett?

