Matt Frevola emerged victorious from an early contender for round of the year at UFC 270.

The UFC veteran and promotional debutant Gernaro Valdez came out swinging from the bell and went to war throughout the first round.

Frevola dropped his opponent five times before eventually taking his back and finding the TKO win.

Check out the highlights.

The first 3️⃣0️⃣ has us on the edge of our seats! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/AdaPcf4QEp — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

