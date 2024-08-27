Matt Brown reflects on cocaine-Fuelled first MMA fight: ‘Yeah, I’ll fight, let’s go’

Off the back of his retirement from mixed martial arts competition earlier this year, former perennial welterweight UFC contender, Matt Brown has once more reflected on the occasion in which he booked his first fight in the sports — after a cocaine binge whilst attending another friend’s bout.

Brown, a veteran former perennial contender under the banner of the UFC’s welterweight division, called time on his stored mixed martial arts career back in May — confirming his most recent knockout win over Court McGee in the early goings of last year was the final time he would compete in combat sports.

“Not doing it again. I’m out. That’s the announcement. My life will now be dedicated to serving others. Growing others in the martial arts and building businesses that can help the community and the world.”

“Thanks to @danawhite and @ufc for giving me a platform to express myself and my brand but it is time to move to bigger, better things,” Matt Brown posted. “I’ll talke about this on the podcast with @damonmartin and go even deeper when I start my own podcast that I’ve talked about starting for years now lol… Anyway, be prepared for new content and a new Immortal!”

“Check out link in bio on IG for the best martial arts instructionals, coffee, creatine gummies and Airbnb listings that I own!” Matt Brown posted. “There’s something there for everyone let’s do!”

Matt Brown reflects on cocaine binge prior to MMA debut fight

And reflecting on his mixed martial arts debut fight against Ricardo Martinez back in 2005 — whom he finished with a first round neck crank submission win, Brown revealed he took the bout on a whim — having binged cocaine during the minutes ahead of the impromptu matchup.

“So it was a friend of mine — his name was ‘Fat’ Joe,” Matt Brown said on the JAXXON Podcast. “And he was going to fight Wes Sims. And Wes Sims didn’t show up — which doesn’t really matter, but the other dude, his guy didn’t show up. So anyway, this was back in the ‘wild west’ when you could — you might remember these days, when you could just show up and fight.”

“And you know — you see in movies, you know, guys smoking their cigars, betting on the fights and, yeah, I was all coked up,” Matt Brown explained. “And they were like — I heard them say, ‘Who wants to fight champion?’ or whatever kinda announcement they did. And I was like — (mimics sniffing), ‘Yeah, I’ll fight that motherf*cker, let’s go.'”