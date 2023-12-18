Jorge Masvidal Shares Video of Donald Trump Bailing on Colby Covington’s Post-Fight Speech at UFC 296

Colby Covington dedicated most of his post-fight speech to his beloved former U.S. President, Donald Trump. Unfortunately, ol’ 45 didn’t stick around to hear it.

With his hero sitting cageside, Covington stepped into the Octagon at UFC 296 determined to finally break through and claim his first world championship. Instead, ‘Chaos’ was once again put in his place courtesy of reigning and defending welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards. ‘Rocky’ delivered a dominant performance, walking away with a 49-46 score on all three judge’s cards.

Taking a page out of Trump’s book of excuses, Covington claimed that bias had stolen the win from him in Sin City. He then proceeded to praise the Mastermind of MAGA for the next couple of minutes… Just as Trump was leaving the building.

Donald Trump leaving the arena in the middle of Colby's speech 💀

🎥 hayjivepicks pic.twitter.com/L3gcKyFcai — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 17, 2023

It was a burn so severe that Covington’s most heated rival, Jorge Masvidal, had to share it on social media.

Jorge Masvidal shares video of Donald Trump leaving early during Colby Covington’s Postfight speech pic.twitter.com/g8JHFbWaXa — JzoSports (@JzoSports) December 18, 2023

‘Gamebred’ Predicted that Covington would ‘Fumble the Bag’ in front of Trump

The rivalry between Covington and Masvidal is the stuff of MMA legend. The two welterweight stars stepped inside the Octagon at UFC 272 for a grudge match that ultimately saw ‘Chaos’ emerge as the winner via a grinding five-round decision. However, the fight was far from done for Masvidal.

Weeks later, ‘Gamebred’ sneak-attacked Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse, fracturing his tooth in the process. Masvidal has since pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and was sentenced to time served.

Weeks before Covington vs. Edwards went down at UFC 296, ‘Gamebred’ predicted that ‘Chaos’ would “fumble the bag” in front of Trump and the free world. Masvidal also made it clear that his business with Covington is still far from over.

“I’m going to beat his ass again somewhere at some point, somewhere…at some point yeah, I’m going to train my — and beat the living brakes out of that little b*tch,” he said (h/t Brobible).