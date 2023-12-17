Colby Covington calls robbery after UFC 296, eyes Stephen Thompson fight: ‘Everyone thinks he’s a nice guy’

Off the back of his one-sided decision loss to defending welterweight champion, Leon Edwards at UFC 296 last night, former interim division gold holder, Colby Covington has called for a clash with former two-time title challenger, Stephen Thompson in a quickfire return to the Octagon next year – claiming the Simpsonville native has been overly vocal about him.

Covington, the current number three ranked welterweight contender, headlined the promotion’s final flagship event of the year last night in Las Vegas at UFC 296, turning in a bizarre performance against defending champion, Edwards en route to a one-sided unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) rout.

As for Thompson, the fan-favorite striker also featured in a main clash last night, succumbing to an eventual second round rear-naked choke loss to the unbeaten finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov in the pair’s high-stakes welterweight clash.

Colby Covington eyes clash with Stephen Thompson after UFC 296

And pointing bias to the judge’s decision against him due to his allegiance to former United States President, Donald Trump – who swiftly left the arena after Covington’s loss, the Clovis native called for a hasty return in 2024, against Thompson next.

“There’s a guy who’s been talking a lot about me in the media, you know,” Colby Covington told assembled media after UFC 296. “Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, you know, everybody thinks he’s a nice guy. He’s had a lot to say about me, so I’d love to see him say that to me in the cage – in the Octagon.”

“He was just saying some stuff before the fight, ‘Oh, he’s going to get his jaw broke,’” Colby Covington continued. “He’s always talked sh*t, so I’d love to see him say it to my face. You know, he’s always got things to say to you guys in the media. But I’ve never seen him come up to me face-to-face. We were backstage at the press conference and he kept his head down the whole time. …”

