Jorge Masvidal pleads guilty to Miami steakhouse attack on colby covington, avoids jail time

Retired UFC welterweight fan favorite Jorge Masvidal pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge following a March 2022 attack on Colby Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse. As part of the agreement, a pair of felony charges will be dropped, ensuring that ‘Gamebred’ doesn’t spend the foreseeable future behind bars.

Masvidal, 38, was sentenced to time already served plus court costs, according to a report from MMA Junkie.

“I think the case probably should have been dismissed, it was a fight between two fighters,” said Masvidal’s attorney, Bradley Cohen. “I think it was resolved efficiently.”

Jorge Masvidal’s felony charges from Colby Covington have been dropped.



He pled guilty to misdemeanor battery as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced time served and will have to pay court fees. He will face no jail time.pic.twitter.com/BtRbT8eyKf — FightCrack (@FightCrack) November 6, 2023

Colby Covington Gears Up For Another Title Opportunity While Jorge Masvidal Settles into Retirement

Colby Covington is currently gearing up for his third welterweight title opportunity on December 16 when he once again steps into the main event spotlight for a showdown with reigning 170-pound champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

‘Chaos’ did not appear in court.

The ruling will (hopefully) bring an end to the pair’s longstanding rivalry that should have ended at UFC 272 when the two men stepped inside the Octagon to settle their differences inside the T-Mobile Arena. On that night, Covington left with a unanimous decision victory. Roughly two weeks later, Masvidal reportedly sneak-attacked Covington outside of a Miami restaurant. Covington suffered a fractured tooth and a wrist abrasion.

Following a four-fight losing streak that included his lopsided loss to Covington, ‘Gamebred’ walked away from the sport. He now focuses on promoting fights under his Gamebred MMA and Gamebred Boxing banners.