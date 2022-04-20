Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker is reportedly out of his scheduled UFC 275 matchup with one-time title challenger, Marvin Vettori on June 11. in Singapore.

As per an initial report from MMA Island reporter, Chris De Santiago, Whittaker is out of his June fight against Trento native, Marvin Vettori – with reasons for his withdrawal from the bout currently undisclosed.

“Robert Whittaker is OUT of his #UFC275 bout against Marvin Vettori, sources tell me,” De Santiago tweeted. “No reason has been listed for his withdrawal as of yet.”

Robert Whittaker is OUT of his #UFC275 bout against Marvin Vettori, sources tell me. No reason has been listed for his withdrawal as of yet. @MMAisland — Chris De Santiago (@ChrisD_MMA) April 20, 2022

Marvin Vettori sets sights on either Khamzat Chimaev or Darren Till on short notice

Speculation began to mount that Vettori, the current #3 ranked middleweight contender was in need of a new opponent for his UFC 275 outing, after he posted on Twitter – calling out both undefeated welterweight contender, Khazmat Chimaev, as well as once-scheduled opponent, the #8 rated, Darren Till.

“We’re back at this,” Marvin Vettori tweeted. “I think I’m the on;y 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back lets (sic) do it. I’m willing to die just show up. @KChimaev (Khamzat Chimaev) @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite.”

Scheduled to make a rather quickfire turnaround at the Singapore Indoor Stadium event this summer, Whittaker had featured most recently in the main event of UFC 271 back in February – suffering a unanimous decision loss in a championship rematch against common-foe, Israel Adesanya.

Italian contender, Vettori, a staple of Kings MMA in California most recently made the Octagon walk back in October of last year in the main event of UFC Vegas 41 – battling over the course of five rounds to land an impromptu light heavyweight judging win over Brazilian striker, Paulo Costa.

For Chimaev, the undefeated welterweight made his UFC debut at the middleweight limit of 185lbs back in July 2020, however, has since enjoyed a perfect run a division lower, most recently defeating one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns with a close, hard-fought unanimous decision success at UFC 273 earlier this month.

Liverpool kickboxing talent, Till, on the other hand, has been sidelined since September of last year where he suffered a third round rear-naked choke loss to Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 36.

Till was scheduled to fight Vettori in the main event of UFC on ABC 2 back in April of last year, however, in the days leading up to the fight, the Team Kaobon mainstay was forced to withdraw from the headlining clash after he had suffered a broken collarbone.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.