Marvin Vettori Confronts Must-Win Test Against Bruno Ferreira at UFC 323 “I Have to Win”

Italian middleweight Marvin Vettori finds himself at a career crossroads as he prepares to face rising contender Bruno Ferreira at UFC 323 on December 6. The 31-year-old former title challenger candidly acknowledged the pressure he faces in what he describes as a must-win scenario.

Speaking with veteran MMA journalist Helen Yee, Vettori left no doubt about the stakes: “All I got in my mind is I got to win that one. That’s for sure. You know, I definitely got to win this one.”

The comments reflect the reality of Vettori’s current position in the middleweight division. Currently ranked 14th in the official UFC standings, the Italian has dropped two consecutive fights for the first time in his professional career. His most recent losses came against Roman Dolidze at UFC Fight Night 254 in March and Brendan Allen at UFC 318 in July.

Marvin Vettori’s Career Under Scrutiny

Vettori’s career trajectory has taken a sharp downturn since his impressive five-fight winning streak that earned him a title shot against Israel Adesanya in 2021. That period represented the peak of his UFC tenure, with victories over notable opponents including Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland, and Jack Hermansson.

The fighter’s confidence remains intact despite recent setbacks. “I’m much better than him, much more experienced, been through it all, and it’s about to get back on the winning streak, on the winning side,” Vettori stated about his upcoming opponent.

Vettori’s durability has been a defining characteristic throughout his 28-fight professional career. The American Top Team representative has never been finished in MMA competition, maintaining an impressive record of avoiding knockouts or submissions across 17 UFC appearances.

Facing a Dangerous Opponent

Bruno “The Hulk” Ferreira presents a significant challenge for Vettori’s comeback aspirations. The 32-year-old Brazilian carries a 14-2 professional record and has demonstrated finishing ability that could test Vettori’s durability streak.

Ferreira earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022 and has since compiled a 3-2 record inside the Octagon. His most recent victory came via armbar submission against Jackson McVey at UFC 318, the same event where Vettori suffered his loss to Allen.

The Brazilian’s finishing rate stands in stark contrast to Vettori’s grinding style. Ferreira has completed all 14 of his professional victories, with nine knockouts and five submissions. Ten of those finishes occurred in the first round, highlighting his ability to end fights early.

Training Camp Adjustments

Vettori has made notable changes to his preparation, splitting time between his longtime home at American Top Team and training sessions in California with Beneil Dariush’s team at Kings MMA. The Italian described his return to California as feeling “like home” after spending six or seven years there before relocating to Las Vegas.

The fighter expressed confidence in his preparation while acknowledging the stakes. “I’m going to go out there to win that fight no matter what,” he emphasized during the interview.

The UFC 323 matchup takes place against the backdrop of a shifting middleweight landscape. Current champion Khamzat Chimaev sits atop a division that continues to evolve, with former champions and rising contenders jockeying for position.

The December 6 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will serve as the final numbered UFC card under the current ESPN pay-per-view model before the promotion transitions to Paramount+ in 2026. The card is headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan.