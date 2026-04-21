UFC Set for Baku Return on June 27 Under New Multi-Year Deal

UFC has announced its return to Azerbaijan, with UFC Fight Night Baku set for June 27 as part of a new multi-year agreement that will bring one Fight Night to Baku each year through 2028. The event is scheduled for the National Gymnastics Arena, following the promotion’s first visit to the city in June 2025.

UFC Books June 27 Return to Baku as New Azerbaijan Agreement Begins

According to the announcement, the deal was made with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and Baku City Circuit Operations Company. The arrangement calls for one UFC Fight Night in Baku each year through 2028, giving the promotion a set annual stop in the region.

Baku, we are back!! 🇦🇿



As part of a multi-year partnership, the Octagon will return to Azerbaijan on June 27, register your interest for #UFCBaku now! 🎟️: https://t.co/NbEJjEYaqd pic.twitter.com/9KuHSBj1Xl — UFC (@ufc) April 21, 2026

The return comes less than a year after UFC’s first event in Azerbaijan. UFC’s debut Baku card was held in June 2025 and drew more than 14,000 fans at Baku Crystal Hall, which the company described as a sold-out event. That turnout appears to have helped push talks forward for a longer-term partnership, with UFC president and CEO Dana White and Azerbaijan sports minister Farid Gayibov discussing the success of the first card before agreeing to expand the relationship.

There is one notable change this time. While the 2025 event took place at Baku Crystal Hall, the 2026 return has been booked for the National Gymnastics Arena. That venue switch stands out because early event listings elsewhere had linked the June 27 card to Baku Crystal Hall, but the official announcement places it at the National Gymnastics Arena.

In its release, UFC pointed to strong fan demand in the market, while Baku City Circuit said regional interest and inbound travel have increased ahead of this year’s event. Azerbaijan officials also framed the deal as part of a larger plan to keep building Baku’s profile as a host city for major international sports events.

As of now, UFC has not announced the fight card for the June 27 event. The promotion has directed fans to register interest through UFC’s Baku event page for updates and early ticket access, while more event news is expected closer to fight week.

For UFC, the move gives the company another recurring international destination at a time when it continues to expand its global schedule. For Azerbaijan, it means Baku is no longer a one-off stop on the calendar. If the new agreement holds, the city will host UFC Fight Nights every year through 2028.