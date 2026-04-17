Jon Jones: I want to beat Daniel Cormier One More Time “Fair and square”

Jon Jones wants to run it back with arch rival Daniel Cormier one more time to beat “DC” fair and square.

The two have been bitter rivals for years, and there’s little to no chance they’ll ever squash the beef or bury the hatchet.

Even Jones believes Cormier has no intention of becoming friends with him in this life.



The two are serving as rival coaches on ALF Global, and in a previous installment, after a melee, Cormier wanted to leave the set and fly back home for his own safety. However, Jones convinced him to stay back and even lauded “DC” for every accomplishment, both as a human being and as a fighter.



However, Cormier has not shown love to Jones yet, and the latter believes it’ll always be that way. In a recent interview with ALF Global, he said:

“I think this is just going to be the way that it is for the rest of our lives. He [DC] considers himself to be my rival, but really he’s just a hater.”

Check out Jon Jones‘ comments below:

Jon Jones says this dynamic with Daniel Cormier will never change "He's just a hater" 👀🔥



"I think this is just going to be the way that it is for the rest of our lives. He considers himself to be my rival, but really he's just a hater."



(via ALF Global) pic.twitter.com/34csxXea23 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 17, 2026

Jon Jones issues a bold challenge to Daniel Cormier and team

“Bones” has branded himself a “one-man winning machine.”

His rivalry with Daniel Cormier has always been clouded by controversy. While Jones defeated “DC” twice, their second fight at UFC 214 was later overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol. As a result, he was stripped of the light heavyweight championship, and the strap was returned to Cormier.

After that incident, Cormier has repeatedly questioned Jones’ legacy and labeled him a cheat because of his failed drug tests. Because of that, “Bones” has once more expressed a desire to beat Cormier again to prove he can do it clean.

“I wanna beat Daniel again fair and square. It’s me in Thailand by myself with my business partner versus Daniel and his whole team. I’m a one-man winning machine.”

Check out Jon Jones’ comments below: