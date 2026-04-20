Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Card Secures Late Replacement To Keep May 16 Netflix MVP Event On Track After Injury Setback
The Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card has been salvaged with a late replacement stepping in to ensure the fight moves forward as planned.
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has teamed up with Netflix to launch its first-ever MMA event, which is scheduled to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on May 16. The card is shaping up as a stacked triple-header, with Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano topping the bill in a five-round featherweight showdown, as both women make their long-awaited return to the cage after more than a decade away.
A highly anticipated welterweight clash on the card was set to feature Jason Jackson against Lorenz Larkin, but it was revealed last week that Larkin had been forced to withdraw due to injury, leaving Jackson without an opponent.
However, on Monday, MVP announced that Jeff Creighton, a contestant from The Ultimate Fighter Season 33, has stepped in on short notice to face Jason Jackson, keeping the bout intact.
Creighton was last seen in action at LFA in November 2025, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Diego Bianchini. “Jazzy” was part of Team Cormier on TUF 33, where he opened his campaign with a majority decision win over Andreeas Binder before his run came to an end following a split decision loss to Rodrigo Sezinando. The 30-year-old Californian currently holds a professional record of 12-2-1.
Meanwhile, Jackson is coming off a split decision loss to Thad Jean at PFL World Tournament 5 in June 2025. The former Bellator welterweight champion had previously lost his title to Ramazan Kuramagomedov at the Bellator Champions Series in June 2024, before bouncing back with a win over Andrey Koreshkov in April 2025. “The Ass-Kicking Machine” holds a professional record of 19-6.
What Does Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Card Look Like After Latest Changes?
Check out the full MVP MMA 1 updated fight card below:
- Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano – women’s featherweight
- Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins – heavyweight
- Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry – welterweight
- Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne – heavyweight
- Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes – flyweight
- Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross – lightweight
- Jason Jackson vs. Jeff Creighton – welterweight
- David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales – featherweight
- Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong – women’s catchweight (130 pounds)
- David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales – featherweight
- Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian – welterweight
- Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins – welterweight