Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Card Secures Late Replacement To Keep May 16 Netflix MVP Event On Track After Injury Setback

The Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card has been salvaged with a late replacement stepping in to ensure the fight moves forward as planned.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has teamed up with Netflix to launch its first-ever MMA event, which is scheduled to take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on May 16. The card is shaping up as a stacked triple-header, with Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano topping the bill in a five-round featherweight showdown, as both women make their long-awaited return to the cage after more than a decade away.

A look at the first-ever MMA event on Netflix right now:



👊 RONDA ROUSEY vs. GINA CARANO

👊 FRANCIS NGANNOU vs. PHILIPE LINS

👊 NATE DIAZ vs. MIKE PERRY



Buckle up 🔥#RouseyCarano

Saturday, May 16

LIVE on Netflix pic.twitter.com/tw8qyI6sjI — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) March 16, 2026

A highly anticipated welterweight clash on the card was set to feature Jason Jackson against Lorenz Larkin, but it was revealed last week that Larkin had been forced to withdraw due to injury, leaving Jackson without an opponent.

However, on Monday, MVP announced that Jeff Creighton, a contestant from The Ultimate Fighter Season 33, has stepped in on short notice to face Jason Jackson, keeping the bout intact.

FIGHT UPDATE 🚨



Due to a knee injury, Lorenz Larkin has withdrawn from his scheduled bout on May 16.



Jason Jackson will now face Jefferson Creighton.



Jason Jackson vs Jefferson Creighton

3×5 Professional MMA Bout⚔️



A new matchup added to an already stacked night.🍿



———… pic.twitter.com/tEs5hNp07i — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) April 20, 2026

Creighton was last seen in action at LFA in November 2025, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over Diego Bianchini. “Jazzy” was part of Team Cormier on TUF 33, where he opened his campaign with a majority decision win over Andreeas Binder before his run came to an end following a split decision loss to Rodrigo Sezinando. The 30-year-old Californian currently holds a professional record of 12-2-1.

Image: jazzyjeffcreighton/Instagram

Meanwhile, Jackson is coming off a split decision loss to Thad Jean at PFL World Tournament 5 in June 2025. The former Bellator welterweight champion had previously lost his title to Ramazan Kuramagomedov at the Bellator Champions Series in June 2024, before bouncing back with a win over Andrey Koreshkov in April 2025. “The Ass-Kicking Machine” holds a professional record of 19-6.

image: jacksonjason150/Instagram

What Does Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Card Look Like After Latest Changes?

Check out the full MVP MMA 1 updated fight card below:

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano – women’s featherweight

Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins – heavyweight

Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry – welterweight

Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne – heavyweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Adriano Moraes – flyweight

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenneth Cross – lightweight

Jason Jackson vs. Jeff Creighton – welterweight

David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales – featherweight

Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong – women’s catchweight (130 pounds)

David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales – featherweight

Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian – welterweight

Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins – welterweight