BKFC Clearwater’s Ryan Reber Calls Co-Main Spot a “Slap in the Face”, Eyes Violent Victory

The BKFC Clearwater co-main event features Ryan Reber taking on Joshua Oxendine, but the former seems to feel a bit aggrieved about his placement on the card. With Reber coming off his second BKFC title bid in a loss to Justin Ibarrola he is now facing someone in Joshua Oxendine who previously contended for BKB Gold. When asked, with all factors considered, what’s the thought process heading into this consequential contest on April 24th at BKFC Clearwater, Reber said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Seek and destroy, man. Seek and destroy like it always is. Nothing changes, man. I mean, we go back to the Justin [Ibarrola] fight. You know, arguably, I was up two rounds to none until he dropped me and I got hit with the shot of doom, man. I didn’t see that happening, but, you know, s**t happens when you play with bare knuckles, man. It is what it is. So nothing changes, man. I look to get right back on track, man, after a huge win in my home city.”

When asked how much beating someone like Oxendine could serve getting him back on the kind of trajectory that could potentially net him a possible ‘third time’s the charm’ BKFC title shot down the line, Reber stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I mean, I guess that would kind of just depend on how the company looked at it, man. Because, as of right now, they’re kind of looking at it in a way that I’m not looking at it. I feel like by putting me as co-main event and putting the main event the way that they did. So, I was a little confused by that. So, I don’t know after a win over him where it places me. But, like I said, I don’t really care, man. I’m here to stay and I’m here to fight whom they put in front of me.” “That’s it, man. So I never know with them on what they’re thinking. You know what I mean? I can never answer those questions to be exact, man. I just don’t know. I mean, in my eyes, Josh is 1 and 0 in our organization. But he is five and three and a former title contender as well in the other organization [BKB]. Now, I could see if it was MMA or boxing or anything like that, that’d be a little different, but it’s bare knuckle.” “So, he has pretty much proved himself. He has fought some good guys. I think that it should land me another [title] shot. If it doesn’t, then who’s next? I don’t know. But like I said, I’m here to fight, man. So, do as I’m told and we’ll see what happens, man.”

BKFC Clearwater spot is a “f***ing slap in the face” for reber, but he still targets a war

When asked to expound upon his deeper sentiment behind being surprised that this was slated as a co-main event fight for BKFC Clearwater, Reber quipped [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],