Controversy Erupts as UFC’s Marvin Vettori Makes Antisemitic Remarks: ‘They Control Everything’

Marvin Vettori is receiving a lot of attention after making an antisemitic remark on social media.

The one-time UFC middleweight title challenger recently sparked an online debate after he commented on the New York Times’ coverage — or lack thereof — of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was fatally stabbed in a seemingly random attack on a light rail train in North Carolina.

“F*ck all these people, this shit is getting out of hand, they control everything, f*ck these askhenazi Jews that wants control over the world,” Vettori wrote on X. “Here i said it.”

Vettori’s post was in response to a claim from conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler, who called out the Times for its lack of coverage of Zarutska’s death, specifically when compared to other highly publicized murders, like that of George Floyd and Trayvon Martin.

Zarutska, 23, had recently arrived in the U.S. seeking safety and “new beginnings” after fleeing her war-torn home, only for her life to be tragically cut short, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to support her family. Just after 9:45 p.m. on August 22, Zarutska Lynx Blue Line at the East/West Boulevard light rail station in South End. She quietly sat down behind a man wearing a red hoodie and proceeded to scroll through her phone.

Four minutes later, the suspect, who has since been identified as 34-year-old homeless man Decarlos Brown Jr, pulled out a knife from his pocket, unfolded it, stood up, and stabbed Zarutska three times.

After realizing what had happened, bystanders rushed to her aid, but it was too late. Zarutska died at the scene.

According to The Independent, the suspect has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has an extensive criminal history that includes robbery and larceny convictions dating back to 2011. He previously spent six years in a North Carolina prison after convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny

Following his release in September 2020, he was arrested again in September 2022 for assault on a female in Mecklenburg County.

The incident has sparked a debate regarding ongoing concerns about crime in the United States.