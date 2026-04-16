Ronda Rousey rips Kayla Harrison: “She has the charisma of a wet towel, The b*tch”

Kayla Harrison and Ronda Rousey have been trading barbs lately, and things are super heated at the moment.



Rousey believes her comeback fight against Gina Carano, which will be streamed live on Netflix, would be the biggest MMA bout in history. However, Harrison and a few others believe the matchup is irrelevant given that both fighters have been inactive for years.

Ronda Rousey didn’t take kindly to Harrison’s latest remarks. While promoting her long-awaited return, “Rowdy” fired back, insisting that she and Carano will always stand above the rest, and the 35-year-old Harrison will always be in her and Carano’s shadow. The UFC Hall of Famer quipped:

“The only reason she [Kayla Harrison] has a job in the UFC is because of me. And Kayla is so irrelevant that she could not even keep the 145-pound division around. Honestly, she is just sour because no matter what she does or what she accomplishes, she cannot change the fact that she has the charisma of a wet towel and will always be in me and Gina’s shadow.”

Ronda Rousey goes all out on Kayla Harrison

Ronda Rousey’s diss came off like a verbal beatdown. She even took a jab at Kayla Harrison’s injury and opined that Paddy Pimblett is a bigger star than the current UFC women’s bantamweight queen. During the same presser, she added:

“The next time she [Harrison] wants to talk sh*t, she should look down at her feet and consider who paved the road that she is walking on. Oh wait! She cannot look down at her feet because she is too busy holding onto the belt in a neck brace. And then she goes on and says I lied about training in judo in Canada in 2006? Who the f*ck are you to call me a liar? I was training there for 5 months… This b*tch just got here and was already caught in the line. What did she say after she won the belt? She said, ‘I’m never going to say anything bad about Ronda. She took care of me when I was broke in Japan and bought me groceries.’ How about you shut the fu*k up and eat those groceries?”

She added:

“The b*tch isn’t even bigger than Paddy the Baddy… Why is she getting paid less now than I was 10 years ago? Riddle me this, b*tch. Are you overvalued or are you underpaid?”

Check out Ronda Rousey’s comments below:

Ronda Rousey just LOST IT on UFC champion Kayla Harrison 😳



“The only reason she has a job is because of me. She has the charisma of a wet towel.



The b*tch isn’t even bigger than Paddy the Baddy. Why is she getting paid less now than I was 10 years ago? Riddle me this b*tch.” pic.twitter.com/pGHpCMITHZ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 15, 2026

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison has responded to the fiery rant. She wrote on X, asking “Rowdy” to fight her:

“FIGHT ME DEN 😎”

FIGHT ME DEN 😎 — Kayla Harrison Official (@KaylaH) April 16, 2026

Harrison’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also showed support for the former. He posted on X, added that Harrison has a far better resume and more accomplishments than Rousey.

“Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, judo world champion, two-time PFL champion, and now a UFC champion. Ronda Rousey is an Olympic bronze medalist and former UFC champion, coming off two knockout losses. In my opinion, the resumes are not comparable. Good luck to everyone @KaylaH @ufc.”

Check out Ali Abdelaziz’s comments below: