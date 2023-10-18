Video: Australian Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt punches Hulking 7-Foot tall Kangaroo to Save his dog

In perhaps the most Australian thing to happen in the history of Australia, a martial artist punched a seven-foot-tall kangaroo that was attempting to drown his dog.

In a video clip shared by Brian Krassenstein on X, former police officer and Jiu-Jitsu black belt Mick Moloney had to bust out some ‘roo-jitsu’ when he noticed that one of his dogs had wound up in the clutches of the massive kangaroo while strolling along the Murray River in Mildura, Victoria.

Carefully approaching, Moloney appears to say “I’m going to punch you f*cking head in. Let my dog go,” moments before going on the attack.

Man Fights Kangaroo That was Trying to Drown his Dog:



This guy filmed himself in an Australian river trying to get a 7-foot Kangaroo to get off of his dog, which was having trouble breathing.



As the guy heads into the water you can hear him say " “I’m going to punch you… pic.twitter.com/8pEHnBBvfB — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 15, 2023

Mick Moloney who runs Mildura Martial Arts was reportedly walking by the river with his dogs when he noticed one of them went missing.

“I saw a kangaroo … with his arms in the water, basically just staring at me,” Moloney told 7 News of the encounter. “Hutchy came up gasping for air, water spilling out of his mouth and screaming his head off. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

After staggering the kangaroo with a single blow, the wild animal struck back with it’s clawed paw causing Moloney to temporarily drop his phone in the water. Fortunately, all parties walked away from the roo-diculous encounter with little more than some scratches.

“I got a few (scratches),” Moloney added. “My forearm was killing me for most of the day.”