Mark Zuckerberg’s painfully awkward appearance at UFC 298 is going viral: ‘Still went better than Threads’

UFC 298 gave fight fans a lot to talk about.

Emanating from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, the promotion’s latest pay-per-view offering delivered some memorable moments, chief among them being Ilia Topuria’s shocking second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight championship.

Sitting cageside for the festivities was Facebook co-founder and avid MMA fan, Mark Zuckerberg. One glance at the Meta CEO’s Instagram and you’ll see just how much love and appreciation he has for the sport, so his attendance was by no means unusual. However, fans were taken aback when ‘The Zuck’ was spotted as part of Volkanovksi’s entourage while ‘The Great’ made his walk to the Octagon.

Those who spotted Zuckerberg on camera quickly noticed how awkward he looked as he attempted to help out in any way he could despite being largely ignored by Volkanovski and his team.

Mark Zuckerberg has no idea what to do with his hands pic.twitter.com/dr6wWoc5VG — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 18, 2024

Volkanovski did acknowledge Zuckerberg’s presence with a pre-fight embrace, but even that felt insincere if not downright uncomfortable.

Fans online had a field day, offering a variety of responses to Zuckerberg’s behavior during the walkout. “Incredible what you can learn about a person from a clip like this,” one commenter said. “Still went better than Threads,” another added, referencing Zuckerberg’s failed ‘Twitter killer’ app.

Earlier in the evening, Merab Dvalishvili engaged in a conversation with Zuckerberg while in the middle of his main card matchup with former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo. Following the fight, Dvalishvili hopped the fence and dapped up ‘The Zuck’ in one of the more viral moments of the evening.

What was your favorite Mark Zuckerberg moment from UFC 298?