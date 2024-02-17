Merab Dvalishvili turns in dominant decision win over Henry Cejudo, calls for title fight – UFC 298 Highlights
Turning in his stunning tenth consecutive victory tonight on the main card of UFC 298, surging number two ranked bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili has staked his claim for a shot at divisional gold next — off the back of a stunning, one-sided unanimous decision win over former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo.
Dvalishvili, who joins the ranks of fighters past and present to ride a ten fight winning streak, entered tonight’s expected championship eliminator against Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo, off the back of a similarly dominant unanimous decision win over former undisputed champion, Petr Yan in a main event clash last March.
And surviving an early scare against Cejudo in the form of a flush check left hook, Dvalishvili would turn up the heat as per usual in the second and third frames, landing a shutout unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) victory over former two-weight best, Cejudo.
Following his decision win over the Los Angeles-born force, Dvalishvili called for a title fight with incumbent gold holder, Sean O’Malley, with the Montana native — sitting in attendance at the Honda Center, appearing less than impressed with the Tbilisi native’s performance tonight.