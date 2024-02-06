Meta warns investors that Mark Zuckerberg’s passion for MMA could negatively impact business

Meta is warning shareholders that its bottom line could be negatively impacted by Mark Zuckerberg’s love of mixed martial arts.

Zuckerberg — the enigmatic co-founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. — has become a massive fan of MMA in recent years, training with some of the sport’s biggest stars including Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, and five-time IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci. ‘The Zuck’ even competed in a BJJ tournament last year, taking home gold and silver medals.

Unfortunately, Zuckerberg has already been exposed to the ugly side of the sport, having to undergo knee surgery after suffering an ALC injury while training. That was enough for Meta to decide that Zuckerberg’s passion for MMA and other extreme sports needed to be disclosed to its shareholders.

“We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg,” the company said in the ‘key personnel’ section of its annual report, which it filed on February 2. “Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death. “If Mr. Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations,” the section continued (h/t The Hollywood Reporter).

Mark Zuckerberg Was All-In on Fighting Elon Musk Inside the Octagon

Last year, Zuckerberg found himself the subject of many a headline courtesy of his feud with fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk. The two had agreed to compete in a cage match to settle their issues with UFC CEO Dana White chomping at the bit to promote the fight under his Las Vegas-based banner.

However, Zuckerberg called everything off in August citing Musk’s unwillingness to accept anything that was offered to him.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious, and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote on Instagram. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

According to White, Mark Zuckerberg is still interested in testing his mettle inside the Octagon someday, though it likely won’t be against the Tesla Motors CEO.