Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg tears ACL while training for 2024 MMA Debut, Undergoes Surgery

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on social media that he tore his ACL while sparring.

The Facebook founder has earned the attention and respect of the mixed martial arts community in recent months after the tech guru began training alongside some of the sport’s most accomplished athletes, including Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Unfortunately, it looks like ‘The Zuck’ may have gone a little too hard in training, resulting in a torn ACL. Mark Zuckerberg revealed the injury in a post on Instagram after undergoing surgery to repair the damage.

“Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it,” Zuckerberg wrote. “Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that’s delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”

Mark Zuckerberg Still Gunning for MMA Debut after Elon Musk Debacle

Interestingly, Zuckerberg noted that he was in the process of training to make an MMA debut in 2024. Earlier this year, the 39-year-old billionaire was slated to scrap with Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. However, the fight quickly fell apart after Musk and Zuckerberg had a difference of opinion on how the contest should be promoted.

Though his fight with Musk is all, but dead, Zuckerberg has continued to maintain interest in one day stepping inside the Octagon to test out his skills.

In May, ‘The Zuck’ took home gold and silver medals in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.