Israel Adesanya Slaps $20,000 wager on Francis Ngannou to beat Tyson Fury in Boxing Fight

Two-time middleweight world champion Israel Adesanya is throwing down some big money on Francis Ngannou.

On Saturday, October 28, ‘The Predator’ will make his long-awaited return to combat sports, but this time, it won’t be inside a cage. Instead, the former UFC heavyweight champ will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for his professional boxing debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Standing across from him will be reigning, but not defending, WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury.

Going into the contest, ‘The Gypsy King’ currently sits as a massive -1400 favorite to come out on top on DraftKings, meaning that you would have to lay down $1,400 on Fury to win $100. On the flip side, Francis Ngannou is listed as a hefty +750 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on the Cameroonian could net you a cool $750 should he manage to shock the world and score a victory over one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport.

Those odds on Ngannou certainly sound good to Israel Adesanya who laid down $20,000 across two separate bets with both favoring ‘The Predator’ to leave the Middle East with his hand raised. “Aint no fat sausage, it’s prime angus @stake,” Adesanya wrote alongside two images detailing his big-money bets on Ngannou.

Israel Adesanya Could Turn His 20k into Almost $175,000

‘The Last Stylebender’ dropped just over $15,000 on a straight moneyline bet favoring Ngannou with a separate $5,000 bet on ‘The Predator’ to win by way of knockout. If Ngannou does walk away as the winner, Adesanya will turn his 15k into over $123,000. If the win comes via KO, his $5,000 gamble will pay off tenfold.

Of course, the odds are as long as they are because Ngannou, who has never fought as a professional boxer, will be taking on the man that many believe is the greatest heavyweight in the history of the sport. Tyson Fury goes into the contest undefeated with a record of 33-0-1 with 24 knockouts and a significant height advantage.