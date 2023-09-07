UFC President Dana White revealed that the long-teased fight between tech moguls Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk is likely dead in the water.

Over the summer, MMA and mainstream media exploded when it was revealed that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg had accepted a challenge to fight Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk in a contest promoted by White’s Las Vegas-based fight company. The story quickly took on a life of its own as the men continued to trade barbs on social media, generating headlines daily.

At one point, the story reached such astronomical highs that the pair were even rumored to take their fight to Italy, competing inside Rome’s iconic Colosseum. However, things began to fall apart with Musk offering up a series of updates regarding the bout on his recently revamped platform, X, that Zuckerberg quickly debunked. One of the biggest issues ‘The Zuck’ took with Musk’s ideas is that it completely eliminated the UFC, or any other combat sports organization, from being involved.

Zuckerberg saw the fight as an opportunity to feature some of MMA’s biggest names and elevate the sport like never before. Musk seemingly disagreed and took to petty insults and threats on social media before the rivalry inevitably fell by the wayside.

Dana White Casts Doubt on Musk vs. Zuckerberg Fight

Addressing the status of the billionaire beatdown, Dana White suggested that it could have been the biggest charity event in the history of the world.

“It would have been the biggest charity event ever held in history,” White said during an appearance on OutKick The Morning with Charly Arnolt. “Especially for one night and it would have helped a lot of people.”

Asked if he believes whether or not the fight will happen someday, White said:

“I don’t know. I never say never, but probably not.”

While most fight fans are probably breathing a sigh of relief at the news, the fact remains that Musk vs. Zuckerberg could have been a massive charity event, not to mention an opportunity for mixed martial arts to reach an audience like never before.