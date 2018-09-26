Mark Hunt Returns At UFC Adelaide

Mark Hunt returns to action at the upcoming UFC Adelaide event.

Hunt will head to his native Australia for his farewell fight. The respected knockout slugger will take on Justin Willis at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 142 event. Willis made the announcement on his Instagram and the bout was reported by ESPN.com.

Mark Hunt Returns

Willis started his career with a loss in 2012 but has won every fight since then. He extended his winning streak to seven back in April with a decision win over Chase Sherman in New Jersey. Once he competes against Hunt, it will mark his biggest-name opponent yet.

Hunt lost his last bout in the Octagon. Aleksei Oleinik was able to secure a first-round submission win over the UFC veteran in the main event of September 15’s UFC Moscow.

Hunt has gone 1-3-1 in his last five bouts. The streak includes losses to Brock Lesnar, which was later ruled a no-contest, Alistair Overeem, and Curtis Blaydes. His only victory coming over Derrick Lewis last June in New Zealand. There has been a major issue between Hunt and the UFC, which dates back to his fight against Lesnar.

The Card

UFC Adelaide (also known as UFC Fight Night 142) is set to take place on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia. Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout is expected to headline this show.

Here is the updated card:

Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa

Ben Nguyen vs. Wilson Reis

Kai Kara-France vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian

Paul Craig vs. Jim Crute

Tyson Pedro vs. Mauricio Rua

Justin Willis vs. Mark Hunt