Veteran referee Marc Goddard has issued a lengthy public apology after making an error during the UFC 252 main event where Stipe Miocic successfully defended his heavyweight title against Daniel Cormier in their trilogy fight.

The fight wasn’t without controversy as Miocic very clearly poked Cormier in the eye towards the end of round three. ‘DC’ is seen telling the English referee about the foul but Goddarddismisses his concerns and says the eye damage was caused by a clean shot. In between rounds, Cormier can be heard telling his corner he cannot see out of his now clearly compromised eye. He fought on as you’d expect from such a legend but ultimately fell short in what many believe will be his last fight before retirement.

Speaking to Joe Rogan post-fight Cormier claimed his vision was yet to come back in his left eye. He also revealed Goddard had admitted his mistake to him after the fight, he said.

“F*ck, look at my eye. I couldn’t even f*cking – I couldn’t see the rest of the fight. I can’t see anything out of my left eye. It’s black. It is what it is. It doesn’t matter.

“I told [referee] Marc [Goddard] that he poked me, but he said it was a punch. But then after the fight, he said, ‘Yeah, I saw it on the replay.’ I just can’t see out of my left eye. It doesn’t matter, though. It is what it is.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Goddard didn’t stop at admitting his mistake to Cormier he took to social media on Sunday morning to hold his hands up to the entire world, he wrote.

“I practice what I preach & as a man I stand tall & head on. If you accept plaudits then you must with mistakes too, that’s proof that you are listening, honest & implore improvement. Rough with the smooth, acceptance & ownership. Immediately after the fight when seeing the replay I apoligised to Daniel Cormier & his team & I do so publicly and unreservedly for missing what I shouldn’t have – but I cannot call what I do not see. I don’t have replays & multiple angles, it’s a one shot take in real time. I cannot convey just how much I have both lived and loved this sport for the past 20 years. I truly appreciate all who understand.”

