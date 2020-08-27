Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has been urged to avoid a big money fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Justin Fortune who is Pacquaio’s strength and condition coach has advised his client to skip over McGregor as the fight would do nothing to improve his legacy in the sport.

‘Notorious’ has recently revealed his desire to box again and since Pacquiao shares the same management company as McGregor the fight seems to make sense. The Irishman even hinted a fight with ‘Pacman’ was in the works in recent social media post, but UFC president Dana White shut down any chance of that fight happening – at least in 2020 anyway.

Speaking to The Manilla Times Fortune explained why his fighter should forget about taking on McGregor, he said.

“Why even make that guy rich? And it won’t do absolutely nothing for Pacquiao as far as his legacy [is concerned]. Remember, this is just my opinion. Manny goes down as the greatest fighter in history when he finishes, because no one has done what he accomplished in boxing.”

Not only does Fortune think fighting McGregor would tarnish the legacy of Pacquiao he also believes the fight simply wouldn’t be competitive.

“Manny will destroy Conor McGregor inside the three rounds. He will obliterate him too fast and too strong as an amazing fighter. McGregor is nothing,” Fortune said.

“I mean, my God, this is boxing, we are boxers. McGregor is an MMA guy and we can’t do MMA, and he can’t box that’s very simple.”

The 41-year-old hasn’t fought since beating Keith Thurman to claim the WBA (super) welterweight title in July 2019. He has been linked to fights with Errol Spence and Terence Crawford who hold the other titles at 147lbs.

McGregor on the other hand is currently retired. The 32-year-old announced he was walking away from fighting after becoming disillusioned by the lack of fights of available to him.

