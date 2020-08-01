Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has got fans excited after he seemingly hinted a fight with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Earlier this week ‘Notorious’ took to Twitter to say “I accept” after callouts from UFC newcomer Khamzat Chimaev and former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

I accept! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2020

Ariel Helwani spoke to McGregor to attempt to decipher exactly what he was accepting. Helwani was able to discover the Irishman was not interested in fighting Chimaev but he refused to reveal any more details on his cryptic tweet.

“Spoke to Conor McGregor briefly today. He confirmed that his ‘I accept’ tweet was not about Khamzat Chimaev, despite what was said earlier today. He declined to further elaborate what it was actually referring to, though.”

Spoke to @TheNotoriousMMA briefly today. He confirmed that his 'I accept' tweet was not about Khamzat Chimaev, despite what was said earlier today. He declined to further elaborate what it was actually referring to, though. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 31, 2020

McGregor again took to social media to accept something but this time he wrote it in the native tongue of boxing legend Pacquiao – “tinatanggap ko”, McGregor posted.

tinatanggap ko — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2020

This tweet sent the MMA and boxing communities into overdrive as they began to speculate on a potential McGregor vs. Pacquiao boxing match. The pair who are both represented by Paradigm Sports Management have long been linked to fighting one another. McGregor has fought only once the squared circle, losing via tenth-round TKO against boxing great Floyd Mayweather.

