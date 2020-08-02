Dana White told reporters that he “Doesn’t care about any of that s**t.” when asked about a potential boxing fight with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao at the post-UFC Fight Night press conference last night.

Dana was asked the question after McGregor posted some tweets this week which left fans guessing who he was talking about.

McGregor first sent a tweet which said ‘I accept.’ This left fans confused after he had recently been called out by Khamzat Chimaev and Tony Ferguson.

I accept! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 30, 2020

McGregor then went on to tweet ‘tinatanggap ko’ which means ‘I accept’ in Filipino. This has led fans to believe that McGregor is talking about a boxing bout with Filipino boxing superstar, Manny Pacquiao.

tinatanggap ko — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2020

It isn’t the first time that McGregor has spoke about a potential fight with Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani before UFC 246, McGregor said: “I want to box again. I will box again. I will get a boxing world title.” He then went on to say: “There’s been talks about the Manny fight as well. There was an offer made on that.” When asked what happened McGregor said: “Just not yet.”

McGregor’s future is currently up in the air after he told his Twitter followers that he was retiring, however McGregor has repeatedly retired in the past only to fight again.

McGregor last fought at UFC 246 when he beat Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. He has not fought in boxing since his one and only professional fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017; Which he lost via 10th round TKO.

Do you think McGregor will fight again, and will it be in the ring or the octagon?