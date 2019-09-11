Manager Shuts Down Khabib-Conor McGregor Rematch

Spread the word!













After Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242, Conor McGregor called for his rematch. Of course, he and Nurmagomedov fought at UFC 229 where it was the Russian who came out on top by fourth-round submission.

For Nurmagomedov’s manager in Ali Abdelaziz, he believes people should not be talking about Conor McGregor.

“Conor is like a sour ex-girlfriend she can’t get anybody else. This what Conor is,” Abdelaziz said to TMZ Sports. “You heard what Justin Gaethje said, he is not a good person. The train has left him. We don’t want to talk about Conor, honestly. Khabib just had an amazing night on Saturday night, he fought a really fight great fighter he beat a world champion on Saturday. This is what we should be talking about, Conor, who cares.”

However, it would no doubt be a big fight and a big payday for everyone involved. Yet, Abdelaziz says Khabib Nurmagomedov does not want to deal with Conor McGregor and how he promotes ugliness. In fact, the manager says there is no chance of the rematch happening.

“We already beat him, we already whooped his ass. It was no bad blood, he made it this ugly, this is the only thing he can do, promote ugliness,” he said. “We don’t promote uglinees, we are Muslim we promote peace. We fight in a violent sport, but at the end of the day you see what Khabib and Poirier did at the end of the fight, it was nothing but respect. We don’t want to go through the Conor bullshit again.”

“0.00 percent chance,” Ali Abdelaziz concluded.

Do you think we will ever get Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov 2?