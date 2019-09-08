Justin Gaethje Blasts Conor McGregor As A ‘Sh*t Human, Father And Husband’

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje is clearly not a fan of Conor McGregor.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Saturday, McGregor called for a rematch with “The Eagle” in Moscow. That didn’t go down well with the majority of fans who believe Tony Ferguson is next in line. Others believe McGregor should win a fight first before getting another crack at Nurmagomedov.

One of them is Gaethje who has been calling out the Irishman for a fight for a while now. But given McGregor’s recent antics outside the Octagon, “The Highlight” took aim at him on a personal level:

“You’re a tool,” he replied to him on Twitter. “You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. F*ck you.”

😂 you’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. Fuck you. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 8, 2019

Many — mostly McGregor fans — think Gaethje went too far but he made sure to respond to them as well:

I despise what he represents and people like you that would defend the person he is. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 8, 2019

I did not insult his family. He’s doing a good job of that himself. September 8, 2019

A father leads by example. Don’t need to explain the rest. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 8, 2019

Tons of respect. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 8, 2019

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t respect McGregor as a fighter, however. He reserved praise for the former two-division champion’s skills. But as a human, it’s a different story for Gaethje:

Nothing to do with fighting. Great fighter. His distance management is second to none his timing is impeccable and he hits like a truck. Shit human and deserves to be called out for that. Unfortunately for him his indiscretions are unforgivable. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 8, 2019

If Ferguson does get the next crack at the title, many believe McGregor should face the winner of next weekend’s UFC Vancouver headliner between Gaethje and Donald Cerrone. And if Gaethje were to win, things are already set up for a potential barnburner with McGregor, especially after these recent tweets.

What do you think of Gaethje’s remarks?