Justin Gaethje Blasts Conor McGregor As A ‘Sh*t Human, Father And Husband’

Justin Gaethje is clearly not a fan of Conor McGregor.
Following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on Saturday, McGregor called for a rematch with “The Eagle” in Moscow. That didn’t go down well with the majority of fans who believe Tony Ferguson is next in line. Others believe McGregor should win a fight first before getting another crack at Nurmagomedov.
One of them is Gaethje who has been calling out the Irishman for a fight for a while now. But given McGregor’s recent antics outside the Octagon, “The Highlight” took aim at him on a personal level:
“You’re a tool,” he replied to him on Twitter. “You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. F*ck you.”
Many — mostly McGregor fans — think Gaethje went too far but he made sure to respond to them as well:
That doesn’t mean he doesn’t respect McGregor as a fighter, however. He reserved praise for the former two-division champion’s skills. But as a human, it’s a different story for Gaethje:
If Ferguson does get the next crack at the title, many believe McGregor should face the winner of next weekend’s UFC Vancouver headliner between Gaethje and Donald Cerrone. And if Gaethje were to win, things are already set up for a potential barnburner with McGregor, especially after these recent tweets.
What do you think of Gaethje’s remarks?