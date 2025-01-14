Manager confirms talks for HUGE fight between Conor McGregor, KSI: ‘This will break records’

Amid interest — seemingly from both parties, KSI’s manager and boxing promoter, Mams Taylor has confirmed talks have been held between his client’s team and the team of UFC megastar, Conor McGregor regarding a speculated boxing match later this year — after the duo played up a pairing on social media.

Initially linked with a return to the boxing ring later this annum in a rumored exhibition boxing match against KSI’s close friend, Logan Paul — to the tune of $250,000,000 in Mumbai, India — talks have reportedly quietened on the showdown between the duo in recent weeks.

And in turn, British YouTuber and social media influencer, KSI dismissed rumors that he was in talks to take on McGregor next — insisting that actual, official talks have taken place for him to share the squared circle with the former two-weight UFC titleholder.

Manager confirms talks for KSI to fight Conor McGregor in boxing next

Providing an update on the current state of affairs during an interview with talkSPORT this evening, the above-mentioned MisFits promoter, Taylor revealed talks are continually taking place between KSI and Conor McGregor’s camp for a showcase, in a pairing he believes will be record setting.

“There are talks taking place, and talks are leading to more talks,” Taylor told. “I know he’s (Conor McGregor) is interested for a fact. I think no fight makes more sense than this fight for Conor. He was truly unbelievable in the days where he fought Jose Aldo. He’s a tough guy, he’s a tough challenge for anyone and I think now with the back and forth, it makes sense. I think this will break records and be in the top five biggest-selling pay-per-views of all time.

https://twitter.com/BenDaviesSport/status/1879229269509107820

“I think all sides are motivated by what it can do, they can both sell,” Taylor continued. “There is an underlying respect and disdain there too. I think it will be a massive, massive fight and I can’t think of a fight that would be bigger for Conor in terms of numbers. There are some complications and hurdles to overcome. But we are definitely going for it, and I also think it’s a stadium fight.”