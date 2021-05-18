In video footage uploaded today, a man has been arrested after an alleged attempt to break into the vehicle of UFC heavyweight contender, Derrick Lewis.



Posting a short video on his official Instagram, Lewis films a police unit detaining a male who he alleged to have attempted to steal his vehicle.



The video footage, which is only about fifteen seconds long shows a male placed in the back of a Houston Police cruiser by an officer and two other law enforcement members, as Lewis videos from the other side of the street.

Panning back to a black vehicle, some damage can be seen on the drivers’ side door panel just below the door handle, before Lewis claims, “(the) Motherf*cker tried to break into my sh*t.” In the caption of the video posted on his Instagram account, Lewis claimed that the person who attempted the break-in was “ok.” but the assailant picked the wrong vehicle to attempt to break into: “Mofo pick right/wrong car to break into. HE’s OK.“

Lewis, who is expected to challenge former opponent, reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou for the undisputed championship later this year, has yet to nail down a date against the Cameroonian, however, UFC president, Dana White has hinted that the two could share the Octagon again sometime in mid or late August.



The victor of four straight fights, Lewis, who is the most prolific knockout artist in the history of the UFC’s heavyweight division, has managed to score a whopping twelve knockout successes.



As part of his current winning spree which sees him sat at #2 in the official heavyweight pile beneath former two-time champion, Stipe Miocic, the New Orleans headlined UFC Vegas 19 in February, where he handed the surging wrestling ace, Curtis Blaydes a monstrous second round uppercut knockout.



With an eye-catching 17-5 record under the UFC’s banner, the 36-year-old Louisianan fan favourite has bested the likes of Gabriel Gonzaga, Roy Nelson, Travis Browne, Alexander Volkov, Blagoy Ivanov, Aleksei Oleinik, and back in July of 2018 — handed Ngannou a unanimous decision loss in a forgettable main card clash at UFC 228.