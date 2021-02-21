Derrick Lewis has once more upset the odds — stopping the incredible run of the #2 ranked Curtis Blaydes via a massive second round uppercut knockout.

Opening with a low kick to the lead of Lewis, Blaydes almost paid the price closing range early — with the New Orleans native firing back in the pocket. Pressuring Lewis back to the fence, a cautious, measured Blaydes was dominating the Octagon in the early goings.

Finding his mark with a right hand, Blaydes punished a wild, swinging Lewis. Landing an inadvertent eye-poke, Lewis and Blaydes seen a brief stoppage in the action before the end of the round.

Successfully defending an early round shot from Blaydes, Lewis was warned by referee, Herb Dean to keep his hands closed to avoid eye-pokes. Launching a massive upper-cut on Blaydes’ next entry for a takedown, Lewis sent the Elevation Fight Team mainstay to the canvas out cold — landing two subsequent punches before Dean could separate the two. An incredible twelve Octagon knockout win for Derrick Lewis.

Below, check out the highlights from Derrick Lewis’ massive knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes.

