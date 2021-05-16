Derrick Lewis seems set to rematch Francis Ngannou later this year.

The Cameroonian knockout artist picked up the heavyweight title when he slept Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March.

Since then, talk has turned to who Ngannou will face in his first title defence.

The former light-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has been bulking up for his heavyweight debut for some time and would be the ideal opponent in terms of star power. However, ‘Bones’ has been at odds with Dana White and the UFC for some time about the financial aspect of his move to heavyweight.

White has repeatedly stated that Lewis is next in line. ‘The Black Beast’ is coming one of the emphatic wins of his career after knocking out Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19.

Lewis is also the last man to defeat Ngannou. The pair shared the Octagon in July 2018 in a fight that has become infamously known as one of the worst in MMA history. The UFC boss and fight fans are optimistic that Lewis and Ngannou will deliver a second time round.

The top heavyweight contender was even trying to create some hostitlity with Ngannou at UFC 262.

“He makes me look fat when I stand next to him so f*ck him,” Lewis joked. “F*ck Francis. And eat some Popeyes.”

Despite his jovial demeanour, Lewis insists he is not friends with any of his heavyweight contenders and is hell bent on putting them all to sleep.

“I really don’t like none of the guys that I fight, none of the guys in my division, just because the type of mindset I go into each and every fight,” Lewis said. I don’t want to be friends with none of them. So f*ck them.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Who do you think wins when Derrick Lewis & Francis Ngannou rematch?