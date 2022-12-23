Magomed Ankalaev discloses UFC 282 struggles: “I had the worst training camp of my life.”

Magomed Ankalaev has revealed that he had one of the most difficult training camps of his pro career in the buildup to UFC 282.

Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz got the call that they would be competing for the vacant light-heavyweight title as Jiri Prochazka was unable to compete after suffering a serious injury to his shoulder.

Despite overcoming his issues and making the walk to the cage, it still would not be enough to see Ankalaev claim the UFC light heavyweight title as his bout against Jan Blachowicz would end in a split draw in the headline bout. Something that Ankalaev revealed he disagreed with once hearing Bruce Buffer announce the scorecard.

“We did everything we could, the fight turned out the way it did. Not too noteworthy. We earned the victory, but the judges decided not to give it to us and made it a draw.

“I feel like I did everything to get the victory, but the judges made their decision and there’s nothing you can do,” Ankalaev said.

Magomed Ankalaev Motivated As Ever Following UFC 282 Disappointment

Although the Russian did not achieve the result he wanted, he remains as determined as ever to achieve his lifelong goal and will use UFC 282 as fuel to the fire as he re-embarks on his title charge.

“I’m more motivated to prove myself now, soon we’ll take that belt. I’ll take a couple weeks for myself; I have some minor injuries. I’ll take care of that then it’s go time.” Ankalaev stated. (Transcribed by BloodyElbow)

Unfortunately for Magomed Ankalaev, he may have to face another challenger or wait until later on in 2023 to compete for the title once again. Jiri Prochazka has also been guaranteed a shot at the title after he vacated it due to his injury, however, his return date is still unknown.

Immediately after the disappointing ending in the main event of UFC 282, UFC president Dana White revealed former title holder Glover Teixeira will once again compete for gold at UFC 283 held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Tasked with defeating the Brazilian is rising prospect Jamahal Hill who will be challenging for the 205-pound title for the first time.

Who did you believe will be the new light heavyweight champion following UFC 283?