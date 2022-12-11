Dana White announces Glover Texeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the 205lb title in the main event of UFC 283

Dana White has announced that they would be taking the vacant title matchup in a different direction following last night’s lackluster main event.

The light-heavyweight division has undergone some serious movement, within the space of a month, as five different fighters have all been announced as challengers.

Following former champion Jiri Prochazka vacating the title and being forced out due to injury from his fight with Glover Texeira, the co-main event between Magomed Anakalev and Jan Blachowicz would now be for the vacant title.

So what would it be? A second reign for Blachowicz or a new era with Ankalaev at the helm? Well neither, after five rounds the bout was declared a draw. Although Blachowicz implied post-fight that he felt Ankalaev deserved the victory and with a lot of media and fans sharing the same sentiment, it still doesn’t change that the 205lb title is still up for grabs.

Dana White announcement

During the post-fight press conference, White did not hold back on the main event. In classic White fashion, he declared the fight as terrible while being visibly frustrated.

“What are you going to do?” White said. “I think the main event was terrible. What are you going to do?”

White would then announce the promotion would be matching former champion Texeira would take on the surging Jamahal Hill for the vacant title.

“You do Glover Vs. Jamahal Hill in Brazil, for the vacant title”, a frustrated White announced at the press conference. Replying ‘done’ to whether that fight had officially been made yet.

The bout will take place in the main event of UFC 283 Teixeira’s home country of Brazil.

Dana White UFC 282 post-fight press conference

Did Dana White make the right fight?