“I will not be denied” – Magomed Ankalaev remarks on UFC 307 Title Fight

ByCraig Pekios
"I will not be denied" - Magomed Ankalaev remarks on UFC 307 Title Fight

Despite being the No. 2 ranked contender at light heavyweight, Magomed Ankalaev will not fight for the division’s top prize.

In a shocking twist, Dana White announced that reigning titleholder Alex Pereira will headline the promotion’s return to Salt Lake City on October 5. But instead of defending his gold against the man everybody thought was next in line, he’ll meet surging knockout artist Khalil Rountree. Suffice it to say, reactions to the matchup were mixed.

While some pundits were quick to praise the pairing, believing it’ll give fight fans a guaranteed banger, others called the matchmaking nonsensical, including ex-champion Jamahal Hill.

Pereira vs. Rountree
Pereira vs. Rountree
Pereira vs. Rountree
Pereira vs. Rountree

As for Ankalaev, the 19-1 fighter was inundated with messages from people offering their support on social media following the title fight snub. However, the lightweight contender doesn’t want your sympathy. Whether it’s for a championship or not, Ankalaev’s goal stays the same — smash everyone the UFC puts in front of him.

READ MORE:  Alistair Overeem doubts the future success of Alex Pereira: ‘Not long term for him’
image 21

“I Received a lot of messages today regarding the Light Heavyweight title fight, my job is to smash people’s face who they put in front of me, I will destroy Rakic in Abu Dhabi and I will not be denied, I don’t need nobody to feel bad for me,” Ankalaev wrote on X.

Magomed Ankalaev meets fifth-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakić next

Instead of challenging Pereira this fall, Ankalaev will square off with another top-five-ranked contender at 205, Aleksandar Rakić. The two will meet at UFC 308 when the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi on October 26.

Magomed Ankalaev

After going on an impressive run that saw him win five out of six, Rakić has since come up short in back-to-back bouts against Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. With a win over Ankalaev, ‘Rocket’ would likely secure his first shot at the light heavyweight strap.

READ MORE:  Jon Anik Says Israel Adesanya will Unleash the Beast Against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Ankalaev goes into the contest having won 10 straight, including knockouts against Ion Cutelaba, Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith, and Johnny Walker.

READ MORE:  UFC star Islam Makhachev rips Tony Ferguson's BJJ black belt: 'They get a gift'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts