Jamahal Hill rips Alex Pereira – Khalil Rountree title fight at UFC 307: ‘This is terrible for the sport’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill – who has been vocal in his pursuit of a title rematch with Alex Pereira, has voiced his dismay at the Brazilian’s booking of a title fight with Khalil Rountree in the main event of UFC 307 in Ocotber.

Hill, who currently holds the number three rank in the official light heavyweight division, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 300 back in April, dropping a stunning opening round knockout loss to former two-weight champion, Pereira in the pair’s grudge match title clash.

And forced to withdraw from UFC 303 during International Fight Week, Illinois striker, Hill saw a pairing with Rountree fall to the wayside amid an anti-doping indiscretion from the latter, before injury ruled the former champion from a matchup with Carlos Ulberg.

Jamahal Hill blasts Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree title fight at UFC 307

This evening, the promotion have now confirmed how an undisputed light heavyweight title fight between Pereira and Rountree will take main event honors at UFC 307 in the organization’s return to Salt Lake City – much to the disappointment of former champion, Hill.

“Can’t believe what I just saw announced!!!” Jamahal Hill posted on his X account. “So a guy pulls out of a contender fight because of (sic) failed drug test for a banned substances (sic) and gets rewarded with a title shot?!! This is terrible for the sport and makes the rankings completely pointless!!!”

Vocal in his pursuit of a title fight rematch with Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira off the back of his own defeat earlier this annum, Hill claimed he would manage to stop the Brazilian with his own strikes win if they share the Octagon again – whether or not the title is up for grabs.

“I’ll sleep the next guy and then we go again!!!” Jamahal Hill posted in regards to Alex Pereira and his knockout win at UFC 303 on his official social media. “Great win but we are not done!!!”