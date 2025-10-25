Mackenzie Dern Outworks Virna Jandiroba to Capture Strawweight Gold – UFC 321 Highlights

Mackenzie Dern defeated Virna Jandiroba to become the new strawweight world titleholder at UFC 321.

Dern was able to find her range early, landing some stiff leg kicks and lighting up Jandiroba with combinations. That prompted Jandiroba to shoot in for a double leg. Dern was momentarily put on her back, but she ultimately worked her way up and separated.

Jandiroba landed another takedown before the bell, though she accomplished little on the mat.

Jandiroba added two more takedowns in the second, but it was Dern doing a majority of the damage, offering up a slew of strikes and elbows from the bottom.

The third saw Jandiroba continue to mix up her striking and grappling as Dern was seemingly willing to accept every takedown attempt the Brazilian offered up. Still, Dern was arguably the more active fighter off her back, cracking Jandiroba with a series of elbows.

Jandiroba started to show signs of slowing in the fourth, allowing Dern to press her against the cage and control the action. Dern finally got her grappling going late in the round, scoring a slick double leg in the center of the Octagon. With less than a minute to go in the stanza, Jandiroba was content to stay on her back and avoid taking any additional damage.

Both fighters scored takedowns in the fifth and final round, but it was Dern who continued to outstrike her opponent. Dern ended the bout dropping bombs from the top, securing a unanimous decision victory and her first-ever UFC title.

Official Result: Mackenzie Dern def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) to capture the vacant UFC strawweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern at UFC 321:

