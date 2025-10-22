Mackenzie Dern Explains Feet Tattoo Meaning During Spa Visit Ahead of UFC 321

Mackenzie Dern brought a personal touch to UFC’s Embedded series as she prepared for her vacant strawweight title fight this weekend at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. In a segment filmed at a local spa, Dern shared the origins and significance of the tattoos on her feet while enjoying a manicure.

Mackenzie Dern’s Feet Tattoo Meaning

The episode shed light on the family bonds that guide her approach inside the octagon. Dern sat back in the salon chair, explaining her decision to match her nail color to past octagon appearances.

“We’re here at the spa in Abu Dhabi, just getting my nails done — my feet and my fingers. Last time I fought in Abu Dhabi, I had pink nails, so let’s keep up the good vibes. No superstition, but I like to keep the same energy.”

The conversation turned to her foot tattoos, two small figures inked on the arches of her feet.

“This tattoo on my foot — it’s a little boy and a little girl — it’s for my little brother and sister. I got it when I was 18. I’m ten and twelve years older than them, so we didn’t grow up together much. It reminds me to keep them close. Even as they grow up and go after their dreams, they’ll always be little kids to me.”

Later in the segment, Dern reviewed her nail art choices through the lens of fight-night psychology.

“I always try to see what vibe I’m bringing into the fight — what kind of Mackenzie is coming. Sometimes I do dark colors, more like war. Sometimes I do red, like blood. Sometimes I do pink, more Barbie-ish — I’m just a girly girl, and I want to represent that. I’m wearing white this week, so I think white and pink will be a good combination.”

Dern enters the October 25 title bout with a background steeped in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The daughter of a legend in the discipline, she has combined submission skill with evolving striking to earn her chance at the belt. Though her path has included setbacks, the emotional connection she draws from her family keeps her focused.

UFC 321

Mackenzie Dern will meet Virna Jandiroba in the co-main event of UFC 321 on October 25 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, vying for the vacant women’s strawweight championship that Zhang Weili surrendered earlier this year. Dern, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion turned mixed-martial artist, holds a professional record featuring eight submission victories but has sought to sharpen her striking to become a more complete fighter.

Jandiroba enters on a five-fight winning streak, bringing a grappling attack that includes an average of 4.57 takedowns per 15 minutes and a 50 percent success rate. A win will make Dern only the fourth different strawweight champion in UFC history and validate the adjustments she has made in her stand-up game.

Mackenzie Dern hails from a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu dynasty that has shaped her athletic identity and competitive mindset. Her father, Wellington “Megaton” Dias, earned his black belt under Royler Gracie and went on to become a multiple-time IBJJF and ADCC medalist, while her stepmother, Luciana Tavares, holds a black belt and has coached alongside Dias at their Arizona academy.

Dern began rolling at age three under their guidance, splitting her upbringing between the United States and Brazil as she logged thousands of hours on the mats. As fight week progresses, Dern’s appearance on Embedded provided viewers with a rare glimpse of her life outside the gym.