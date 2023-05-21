Mackenzie Dern announced her return to form this weekend in her violent showcase against Angela Hill and already has her eyes set on a former UFC champion in her quest for a title shot.

American-Brazilian BJJ specialist Mackenzie Dern was back to her brilliant best this weekend as she put on a well-rounded clinic in the UFC Apex-based main event against the ever-game Angela Hill that earned the pairing fight of the night.

With an altogether more aggressive style than we are used to, Dern’s arsenal of weaponry was on full display, scoring knockdowns on the feet, as well as a newfound ground-and-pound assault that adds to her already considerable BJJ attacks on the mat.

What’s more, Mackenzie Dern maintained her level throughout the five rounds, always looking to cause damage. So impressive was her performance, that many on social media were quick to note that should she maintain this amount of pressure and violence with consistency, Dern may yet hold a belt in the strawweight division.

Mackenzie Dern calls out Rose Namajunas

There may be no quicker route to a title shot than the one Dern has chosen, through Rose Namajunas. The two-time former champion is yet to be seen n the cage since her disappointing loss to Carla Esparza back at UFC 274, in May of 2022. Many have questioned whether “Thug Rose” has much interest in returning, but that didn’t stop Dern from shooting her shot. Speaking to Michael Bisping post-fight, Dern told him of her desire to test herself against the divisions elite:

“I don’t know what Rose is up to, but if she’s going to continue fighting, I want to fight Rose,” Dern told cage side commentator Michael Bisping.

“I’ve never fought an ex-champion. I feel like I could have that opportunity now.”

Mackenzie Dern has now stepped into the cage 11 times under the UFC banner, but Rose Namajunas would certainly be by far the biggest of her blossoming career.

Who do you think wins, Dern or Namajunas?