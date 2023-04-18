Former two-time undisputed strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas is set for a continued spell away from the Octagon according to contender, Yan Xiaonan – who claims the UFC confirmed to her that the Wisconsin native will remain away from active competition.

Namajunas, the current #2 ranked strawweight contender, most recently featured in the co-main event of UFC 274 against former two-time champion, Carla Esparza, dropping her championship in a forgettable split decision title rematch in Phoenix, Arizona.

The loss snapped Rose Namajunas’ run of three consecutive victories, which included a rematch judging win over former titleholder, Jessica Andrade – as well as a title-clinching high kick KO win over Zhang Weili, before an immediate title rematch win over the Chinese striker.

Rose Namajunas is expected to remain sidelined

Dropping her championship spoils to the above-mentioned, Esparza last year, Namajunas, a staple under the tutelage of both ONX Labs trainee, Trevor Wittman, as well as Pat Barry – was recently linked with a fight against the returning Tatiana Suarez, however, Xiaonan claims the former champion will remain sidelined.

“Rose (Namajunas) is always a name I want to fight because, in my opinion, I think she is the best female fighter in this division,” Yan Xiaonan told The AllStar during a recent interview. “So, I always want to fight her. She is also a name we discussed this time with the UFC, for this upcoming fight [at UFC 288]. But what the UFC said, is she’s maybe out for a while. I need to be active.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

First landing gold back in November 2017, Namajunas, a finalist on The Ultimate Fighter – ended the longstanding reign of Polish striking ace, Joanna Jedrzejczyk with a stunning upset knockout win at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden.