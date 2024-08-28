Machine Gun Kelly Slams Sean Strickland as ‘Racist and Homophobic’ After Run-In

Machine Gun Kelly is tired of hearing Sean Strickland run his mouth.

While in Las Vegas for a Power Slap event during Super Bowl weekend, Strickland and MGK had a brief run-in where the former UFC middleweight champion made fun of the musician’s overall appearance, likening him to a “goth South Park character” before being escorted out of the facility.

Since then, Strickland has regularly thrown shade at the Grammy-nominated artist in interviews and on social media prompting MGK’s longtime partner, actress Megan Fox, to reach out to Strickland via DM.

During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul, MGK was asked about his run-in with Strickland and the UFC star’s never-ending barrage of verbal jabs. Machine Gun Kelly took it as an opportunity to send a direct and very clear message to Strickland

MGK just went IN on Sean Strickland 😬😬



"He's so dumb… you should not keep saying stuff because it just makes me look better…



Shut the f*** up and don't speak on me anymore… But you won't, and I'm going to continue laughing at you because you're a f***ing idiot."



🎥… pic.twitter.com/IW4wYNsg0G — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 27, 2024

“There’s another funny factor of the art of me standing or just existing, it makes people furious.” MGK said when asked about his run-in with Strickland. “I don’t know this guy, from a crumb of bread. I didn’t know who this guy was when I met him, but I got hit afterward that he’s insanely racist, and homophobic, and not my type of guy. So I would’ve never wanted to shake hands with him in the first place. “But, he also is just a representative of every person who is just too scared to be themselves. If you’re comfortable as yourself, you don’t care how anyone else is, or who they are. He’s so dumb, I’m going to tell him right now. You should not keep saying stuff, because it just makes me look better. But you’re going to keep saying stuff… Learn this, shut the f*ck up, and don’t speak on me anymore… You’re a f*cking idiot” (h/t BJPenn.com).

Sean Strickland snaps back at Machine Gun Kelly

Unsurprisingly, Sean Strickland snapped back at the “f*cking weirdo” in yet another scathing rant on X,

“Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse,” Strickland wrote. “Dawg you had a mid life crisis and tattooed your entire body. The “the x community of intolerance” yall I’d hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this cunt… Go back to cutting yourself you fucking weirdo.”

As of this writing, MGK has not reacted to Strickland’s latest comment.