Megan Fox sends ‘f***ed up’ DM to Sean Strickland on Machine Gun Kelly Clash

Move star Megan Fox has long been a mega fan of the UFC. Recently, she sent some texts to former champion Sean Strickland on his clash with her partner Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox DM’s Sean Strickland

Megan Fox reached out to Sean Strickland to address his comments about her children and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly’s, fashion choices. On the Versus Us podcast with Eric Nicksick, Strickland recounted the exchange which happened at a slap-fighting event.

At first, Strickland was pumped about a DM from someone like that. On getting a message from Megan Fox, he said:

“Megan Fox DM’d me. It wasn’t that kind of DM. I’m a fan of Megan. How many times have I jerked off to you in Transformers as a kid? All f****** day long. Everyone watching this has jerked off at least once to Megan Fox.”

He added:

“So she hit me up and I was like: ‘Fame level reached.’ And the message was actually kinda f***** up. It was more like: ‘Hey, my kids get bullied and I get bullied online because you said they’re tranny.’ And ‘they’re not trans, they wanna dress like rock stars.” And I’m just, like: ‘Sorry Megan, I’ll shut the f*** up about it.’ But I’m like: ‘You still drink blood and s***, you still do a lot of weird s***, Megan.’

“There is a point where I shouldn’t be making fun of your f****** kids, I get it. But it’s more MGK, bro. This motherf*****, dude.“

Sean Strickland says Megan Fox sent him a “f*cked up” DM after he made fun of her kids and Machine Gun Kelly 😬 pic.twitter.com/XlBYctTBDs — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 20, 2024

Power Slap

He had previously made comments suggesting her children were “tranny,” which Megan Fox clarified as false. Strickland admitted he should not have made fun of her children but maintained his critical stance towards Machine Gun Kelly.

Apparently, the problem began at a Power Slap event in which Strickland met Megan Fox’s partner Machine Gun Kelly. The altercation nearly turned physical before being defused. Strickland explained:

“So Dingo’s like ‘Hey I want you to meet this guy.’ He’s wearing, like, a vampire trench coat, has a f****** purse, painted nails, and Dingo, you know me, dude. Why would you do this? Why would you set me up?’ And I’m just looking at him like… I’m trying to process, and I think I just said ‘What the f***. Like, are you a f****** gay vampire?'”

Sean Strickland really called MGK a weirdo to his face. 💀

pic.twitter.com/WIggFhL8o4 — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 10, 2024

Dana White later commented on Strickland’s behavior, suggesting that his tactless nature makes it difficult to have him around others. Despite recent controversies, Strickland remains a prominent figure in the UFC, having recently won a match against Paulo Costa, setting up a potential rematch with Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title in a rematch.