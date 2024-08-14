Strikeforce alum Lumumba Sayers arrested for alleged revenge killing at child’s birthday party

Lumumba Sayers, a former fighter under the now-defunct mixed martial arts promotion, Strikeforce, as well as the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man in a revenge attack at a child’s birthday party.

Sayers, 46, last competed in combat sports earlier this year at a BKFC Prospect Series event, landing a first round knockout win over Jeremy Morrison inside just 12-seconds.

And according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 earlier this week, the previously mentioned, Lumumba Sayers was arrested on Saturday last, after he is alleged to have shooting a man in the head after approaching him at a child’s birthday party at Pioneer Park in Commerce City.

Lumumba Sayers arrested for alleged revenge killing

Sayers, who remains in police custody in Adams County, Colorado – has been charged with first-degree murder and felony menacing charges, with his bond currently set at $1,000,000, as per court records obtained by MMA Fighting.

Strikeforce, BKFC veteran Lumumba Sayers arrested for murder following alleged revenge killing https://t.co/8A9wr3updE — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 14, 2024

The alleged victim in the incident surrounding Sayers was indentified as Malcolm Watson, who is believed to be an associate of another man who has been accused of murdering Lumumba Sayers’ son during a shooting in August of last year.

The affidavit obtained by Denver7 revealed how it stated that “this murder was probably in retaliation or revenge”.

Sayers in alleged to have approached the above-mentioned Watson, 28, before shooting him “in the head at close range”. Furthermore, Sayers is also alleged to have went back to the body of Watson in a bid to shoot him for a second time before his weapon malfunctioned.

Over the course of his mixed martial arts career, which ended back in 2014, Sayers ended his career in the sport in the midst of a three-fight losing run, all coming via stoppage which included a first round triangle loss to former UFC title challenger, Anthony Smith.

In his most recent professional mixed martial arts win, Sayers defeated Scott Smith with a first round guillotine choke submission win at Strikeforce: Tate vs. Rousey.