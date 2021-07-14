Luke Rockhold is becoming increasingly impatient as he continues to seek an opponent for his eagerly anticipated comeback fight.

The former UFC middleweight champion hasn’t fought since being knocked out by Jan Blachowicz in July 2019.

He flirted with retirement for some time before re-committing himself to MMA.

Rockhold has been talking up his return for a while now but has been unable to nail down an opponent in the middleweight top 10.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, the 36-year-old explained that a long list of fighters including Jack Hermansson, Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Uriah Hall have opted against fighting him.

Rockhold is hoping that now the event of 2021 has been and gone, the UFC will be able to focus on finding him a dance partner.

“I think they were waiting on the fight to get done with Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier and that was a big thing, so hopefully, now that we’re passed that, we can get some more traction,” Rockhold said. “Hopefully something pops up. Hopefully someone sacks up. But I’m f*ckin’ enjoying [everything] and I think everything that’s meant to be will happen when it’s time. I just roll with it.

“But I ain’t gonna take anything that doesn’t excite me,” Rockhold added. “I’m not just gonna step up and fight somebody that doesn’t excite me or doesn’t excite my fans. There’s no point. I’ve been doing that. I’ve been a Strikeforce champ, I’ve been UFC world champ, I don’t need to come back and fight some bum that doesn’t f*cking get me excited. I’d rather just not come back. If you want me to fight, give me something that excites me. Give me something that excites my fans, my people, and all of us. Otherwise, f*ck off and let me go because I ain’t gonna do that.

“I just want someone that’s fun,” Rockhold continued. “If it’s someone outside the top 10, it’s got to be f*ckin’ something that gives me some interest, somebody who’s got f*ckin’ personality, some hype, someone that gets me out of f*ckin’ bed. I’m not gonna wake up for some f*ckin’ chump that doesn’t do anything for me, get out of bed and work my ass off.

Who do you want to see Luke Rockhold fight next?