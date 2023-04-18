Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold has failed to rule out the possibility of making a return to the Octagon in the future, despite calling time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in August of last year.

Rockhold, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banners of the UFC and Strikeforce, called time on his mixed martial arts career back in August of last year, after marking his return to the Octagon at UFC 278.

Featuring in a main card clash against one-time middleweight title challenger, Paulo Costa, Californian veteran, Rockhold suffered a unanimous decision loss, in a heralded back-and-forth clash.

Slated to return to combat sports this month under the banner of BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), Rockhold is set to clash with former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry in a main event slot in Colorado.

Luke Rockhold fails to rule out potential UFC comeback

Weighing up a potential return to mixed martial arts, Rockhold claimed that he would, however, only consider a comeback to the UFC if it was on his own terms.

“Who knows if I’m gonna go back [to UFC] or not,” Luke Rockhold told Submission Radio during a recent interview. “I don’t know. If it’s on my terms – I might still go back. You never know, but I’m gonna continue doing what I’m doing right now, and I’m gonna keep knocking f*cking peoples’ heads off and let my legs heal up and improve my hands. Make some f*cking money.”

Taking inspiration from newly minted undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, Rockhold branded the Nigerian-Kiwi as a “f*cking gangster”.

“It was picture f*cking perfect,” Luke Rockhold said of Israel Adesanya’s win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. “Good for him. …I’m sure I inspired ‘Izzy’ when he was younger and he’s inspiring me now. You can draw inspiration through everybody. He’s a f*cking gangster.”