Luke Rockhold slams UFC’s partnership with ‘degenerate kids’ Nelk Boys: ‘dumbest thing ever’

Luke Rockhold is not a fan of the UFC joining forces with the Nelk Boys.

Social media sensation Nelk Boys became a part of the mixed martial arts community in an unassuming manner. From uploading funny snippets from fighter interviews to attending events in person, the boys have been seen at many recent UFC events. They gained popularity through their podcast, Full Send, where they seem to attract just about any guest including some of the best athletes in the sport.

Luke Rockhold slams UFC’s partnership with ‘degenerate kids’ Nelk Boys

In an interview with Shak MMA, Luke Rockhold expressed his frustrations regarding the involvement of the Nelk Boys in the UFC.

“Incorporating FULL SEND [podcast] into the UFC is the dumbest thing ever,” Rockhold said (ht Sportskeeda). “I see these guys around here and I’m like, ‘Why the f*** are these degenerate kids a part of our f***ing company?’ Why is Dana White trying to turn fighting into popular culture? Popular culture is going down the drain, it’s bringing the whole world down the drain.”

While some athletes appear to enjoy the group’s participation in the game, others like Rockhold do not like them. During the International Fight Week marquee card of UFC 276, Nate Diaz was seen slapping off the hat and mic of Full Send MMA reporter Shawny Mack.

Rockhold previews his fight with Paulo Costa

The former UFC middleweight champion will mark his return to competition after a three-year hiatus to take on former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Rockhold had previously opened up about personal struggles that led to his comeback.

He feels confident going into the bout and teases a new version of himself will be on display this weekend.

“I’m not looking to do anything but just to be myself. When I go outside myself you see what happens, I have s*** performances. When I’m relaxed and I have confidence in myself and I’m just happy and have fun, that’s when you see the Luke Rockhold that everyone really came to love in the first place. These last few years, four or five years, it’s not really been me, and you can see the shift…”