Luke Rockhold Would Consider Comeback If UFC Added 195-Pound Division

Luke Rockhold sounds like he has reached the end of the road of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Although he hasn’t completely shut the door on the possibility of fighting again, Rockhold has said he’s happy not fighting at the moment, and is enjoying his life.

Speaking further on the topic during a recent interview with Submission Radio, Rockhold noted he looks back on his career with no regrets, and is thankful to be young, healthy, and living his life.

“I would have looked back with no regrets. It’s all part of the process, it’s all part of the journey, and you move along, you learn and you move forward. So, I’m a happy person, content with where I’m at, and I’ll let the future decide.

“I’m 35 but I feel like I’m younger than most of these guys in their 20’s. So, I’m healthy and I’m just living my life. I’m gonna do what I do for now, and if it comes back at some point, so be it. And I don’t foresee that at this point. I’m pretty happy with what I’m doing, and I’m jumping into some other paths. There’s lots left to conquer.”

Rockhold was then asked for his thoughts on fellow former middleweights such as Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza not having success when jumping up to 205 pounds. Things didn’t go as planned for Rockhold either, who was knocked out in vicious fashion by Jan Blachowicz during his own journey up to light heavyweight.

The Californian believes he and his fellow former 185 pounders have all been affected by weight issues. Speaking from personal experience, Rockhold finds the cut down to 185 pounds dreadful, and believes there’s a better balance for some fighters at a 195-pound division. If the UFC were to open up that weight class, it might pique Rockhold’s interest.

“Weight issues, trying to make weight (laughs). For me, I feel like I’m killing myself to get down to 185, so I don’t see it. That was my reasoning. More weight classes, add them in. Where’s that 195-weight division? Then maybe I think about coming back (laughs).”

What do you think about Rockhold suggesting the UFC add a 195-pound division?