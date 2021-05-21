Luke Rockhold has bizarrely accused his long-time rival, Chris Weidman, of having “feminine shins” after the ‘All American’ suffered a horrific leg break at UFC 261.

The former middleweight champion was trying to work himself back into title contention against Uriah Hall last month. Weidman opened the first round with a powerful leg kick. A cracking sound was audible, and it quickly became evident that Weidman had suffered one of the worst injuries in MMA history.

Anderson Silva who twice shared the Octagon with Weidman and suffered a terrible leg injury of his own during one of those fights was quick to offer words some kind words.

Rockhold did the same when asked by The Schmo to offer some words of encouragement to the man he beat to become middleweight champion at UFC 194 in 2015. The 36-year-old just couldn’t resist taking a childish dig at Weidman in the process.

“You know I wish him all the best,” Rockhold said. “You know, that’s a tough one. I don’t know what it is like to have those little feminine shins, you know? I don’t know. Because I broke mine first kick of the fight. But, it somehow didn’t break.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Rockhold last competed in July 2019 when he was brutally knocked out by Jan Blachowicz at light-heavyweight.

Many felt it was time for him to call it a day afterwards and that seemed to be the case after Rockhold claimed it was very possible he wouldn’t fight again.

In August 2020, Rockhold announced his intention to fight on. He’s been looking for a fight ever since but is yet to be booked. The former champion has expressed his frustration as no-one in the middleweight top 10 currently appears to be interested in fighting him.

